Only In America 04-07-2017

NAT KING COLE THOSE LAZY, HAZY CRAZY DAYS OF SUMMER
[US #6 1963]
Not totally unforgettable, but, in the States, this song was to July what his chestnuts on an open fire are to Christmas.
It was actually the autumn of Nat’s career, and his last top ten hit.
JANIS IAN AT SEVENTEEN
[US #3 1975]
The self-proclaimed “precocious, snotty kid” who gave voice to the teenage insecurities of millions.
At Seventeen, written at her mother’s kitchen table, earned five Grammy nominations – the most for any song by a woman – and won Best Female Pop Vocal.
Janis later told Songfacts: “To me, it’s never been a depressing song, because the ugly duckling always turns into a swan.”