Only In America 11-07-2017

HARRY CHAPIN CAT’S IN THE CRADLE
[US #1 1974]
Chapin used to introduce this as “a song my wife wrote to zap me because I wasn’t at home when our son was born.”
To be more accurate, he honed her notes for a doctoral programme into this American chart-topper.
Harry could never be accused of not thinking about future generations.
Since his death, The Harry Chapin Foundation has given almost $2million of grants to good causes.
THE GO-GOS WE GOT THE BEAT
[US #2 1982]
They may have been self-deprecating about their musical skills, but the Go-Gos were one of the female bands to write all their own material.
Their biggest hit was first recorded in England with a much harder sound, after they impressed music bigwigs supporting Madness on tour.
Former cheerleader and future solo star Belinda Carlisle is on lead vocals here.