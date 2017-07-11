Only In America 11-07-2017

HARRY CHAPIN CAT’S IN THE CRADLE



[US #1 1974]

Chapin used to introduce this as “a song my wife wrote to zap me because I wasn’t at home when our son was born.”

To be more accurate, he honed her notes for a doctoral programme into this American chart-topper.

Harry could never be accused of not thinking about future generations.

Since his death, The Harry Chapin Foundation has given almost $2million of grants to good causes.

THE GO-GOS WE GOT THE BEAT



[US #2 1982]

They may have been self-deprecating about their musical skills, but the Go-Gos were one of the female bands to write all their own material.

Their biggest hit was first recorded in England with a much harder sound, after they impressed music bigwigs supporting Madness on tour.

Former cheerleader and future solo star Belinda Carlisle is on lead vocals here.