Only In America 18-07-2017

BOB B SOX & THE BLUE JEANS WHY DO LOVERS BREAK EACH OTHER’S HEART?



[US #38 1963]

Phil Spector was a few months away from recording his best-known album, and the lead singer on this song would play a big part in it.

Although Bob B Soxx and The Blue Jeans was intended as vehicle for R & B singer Bobby Sheen, Darlene Love emerged as the shining light; just as she would on A Christmas Gift For You later that year.

AMERICA SISTER GOLDEN HAIR



[US #1 1975]

Yes, they rode a nag with no name, but in their own country, America had several other horses in the race.

Their second Billboard #1 was the work of band member Gerry Beckley, who drew inspiration from the conversational songwriting of Jackson Browne.

In John Corbett’s book America Revisited, he said “I find Jackson can depress me a little bit, but only through his honesty, and it was that style of his which led to this.”

Production was by George Martin; his 20th chart topper, and first without The Beatles.