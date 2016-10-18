One Hit Wonders 18-10-2016

SCOTT FITZGERALD & YVONNE KELLEY IF I HAD WORDS



One of the rare classical-reggae fusions.

Jingle writer Jonathan Hodge (the man responsible for the Shake N’ Vac song) based it on Saint Saen’s Symphony Number 3.

Fitzgerald resurfaced in 1988, when he performed the UK’s Eurovision entry.

He finished second, one point behind a little-known French-Canadian called Celine Dion.

COLA BOY SEVEN WAYS TO LOVE



Despite their name, this band were not the real thing.

They were a front for indie group St Etienne.

Keyboard player Bob Stanley explains: “We thought we’d record this cod European song, but we knew we couldn’t release it as St Etienne. We would have been finished. Later, we pretended it was someone Japanese”.

Regular vocalist singer Sarah Cracknell was blameless in it all.

She was replaced by former Wham backing singer Janey Lee Grace, who later went on to a career in radio.