One Hit Wonders 25-10-2016

RACING CARS THEY SHOOT HORSES, DON’T THEY
According to guitarist Graham Williams, the band considered this song “the throwaway track” on their debut album, “Downtown Tonight”.
Fortunately, their manager felt differently.
The unusual title came straight out of Hollywood.
It was how a killer attempted to justify his crime in a 1969 Jane Fonda film.
THE JETS CRUSH ON YOU
The Wolfgramms had better than average odds of putting together a family band.
These were the eight youngest of seventeen children.
Despite their lack of follow up success, The Jets hold an honour which would make many superstars jealous.
The siblings performed at two Olympic opening ceremonies; Seoul in 1988 and Salt Lake City, 2002.