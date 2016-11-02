THE FANTASTICS SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW



Nightclub king Peter Stringfellow was the unlikely benefactor behind this band’s British success.

The permatanned entrepreneur booked the New York group (then known as The Velours) to perform in his first ever venue, and gave them their new name.

This line-up included J.D. Nicholas, who later replaced Lionel Richie as lead singer of The Commodores.

JULEE CRUISE FALLING



A haunting hit, courtesy of cult director David Lynch.

He’d been impressed with Cruise’s vocal on a track from his 1985 film “Blue Velvet”, and thought she’d be a perfect fit for the theme to his new offbeat TV drama, “Twin Peaks”.

It turned out to be a high point for both of them, winning a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental.