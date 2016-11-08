One Hit Wonders (US Special) 08-11-2016

BARRETT STRONG MONEY (THAT’S WHAT I WANT)



The single that launched the world’s most iconic record label.

The title was coined by Motown founder Berry Gordy himself, during a brainstorming session with his secretary Janie Bradford.

18 year-old Strong went on to make a significant contribution to the company’s coffers, writing “War”, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”.

STEVE FORBERT ROMEO’S TUNE



This was just the ticket for the former busker at New York’s Grand Central Station.

He wasn’t in love with it at first, but positive audience reaction and an extra verse – written on holiday in Paris – changed his mind.

The song led to a career spanning more than 20 albums.

He later reflected: “If it wasn’t for Romeo’s Tune, it wouldn’t be this easy to still do this. It’s a great thing to have a calling card…a song that’s so popular”.