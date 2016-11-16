One Hit Wonders 15-11-2016

RUBY & THE ROMANTICS OUR DAY WILL COME



The Ohio band have A&R man Al Stanton to thank for this gem.

He calmed its concerned composers by putting Jack Jones on standby to record it, should this version fail.

His day DIDN’T come, as Ruby Nash and company soared to the top of the American chart.

Amy Winehouse was also a big fan of the song.

The demo version she recorded was among her posthumous “Hidden Treasures”.

NILS LOFGREN SECRETS IN THE STREET



Nils’ most famous boss was….The Boss.

He hit the road with Springsteen’s E Street Band for the best part of three decades, after several years as Neil Young’s guitarist.

His lengthy solo career also produced the beautiful “Shine Silently”, which somehow failed to sparkle on the British chart.