One Hit Wonders 22-11-2016

About NHR

NHR is Nottingham's very own hospital radio station and provides much a much needed entertainment service to hospital patients in the Queens Medical Centre and the City Hospital. Wether it's presenting a programme or even simply visiting the patients on the wards, you'd be amazed at what a positive difference we can make.

As we're all unpaid part-time volunteers working to keep a charity-run radio service on air, paying the bills still needs to be done. A small donation towards keeping our service on air would really help us carry on providing our unique brand of and musical entertainment to the patients.

You can do this by donating money online or click here to find out more about other ways to help NHR.