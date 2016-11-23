One Hit Wonders 22-11-2016

PLASTIC PENNY EVERYTHING I AM
It’s a toss up whether you’ll remember this short-lived psychadelic group.
The song, a US hit for The Box Tops, was co-written by Spooner Oldham, the organist on Percy Sledge’s “When A Man Loves A Woman”.
It earned Plastic Penny a place on the bill of the very first Isle Of Wight Festival, alongside The Move and Tyrannosaurus Rex.
SOPHIA GEORGE GIRLIE GIRLIE
Our slang experts inform me this is a West Indian way of describing a serial womaniser.
It was scribbled down inside 10 minutes by prolific writer Anthony “Sangie” Davis, after a dressing down from his ex-girlfriend.
George never relied on the fickle world of showbusiness for a living. She was a teacher of hearing-impaired children in Kingston, Jamaica.