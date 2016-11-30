One Hit Wonders 29-11-2016

RAMSEY LEWIS WADE IN THE WATER



The founder of the trio clearly believed in doing things in threes.

This was the last of a hat trick of million sellers in the USA, but the only one that made it across the Atlantic.

The tune dates back to the early 20th century, when it was an anthem for black Americans escaping slavery.

LYNNE HAMILTON ON THE INSIDE



It may surprise you to learn the woman who sang the theme to Prisoner: Cell Block H is English.

Lancastrian Lynne was a singer with 60s group The Caravelles, before emigrating to Australia to run a restaurant chain.

She might not have been an obvious choice to introduce Grundy TV’s latest drama series, but songwriter Alan Caswell was impressed.

He told Brisbane’s Courier-Mail newspaper: “She got halfway through the song, and burst into tears. Anyone who believed in it like that, was going to do a good version of it.”

The single didn’t make its mark in Britain until 10 years later, when the show became a cult classic for many insomniacs and night workers.