One Hit Wonders 06-12-2016

EDDIE HOLMAN HEY THERE LONELY GIRL

<

Here's ample evidence why Smokey Robinson said Holman had "the voice of an angel".

This gender-flip of a 1963 American hit by Ruby & The Romantics was recorded at the insistence of his wife and manager Sheila.

Eddie now devotes his god given talent to the lord, as a Baptist minister in Philadelphia.

RE-FLEX THE POLITICS OF DANCING



These honorable gentleman from the Isle of Wight were a little too political for their record label, who cancelled their contract after objecting to the environmental song which was due to lead off their second album.

But the two drummers who passed through the band went on to considerable success.

Phil Gould and Mark King were co-founders of Level 42.