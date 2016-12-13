One Hit Wonders 13-12-2016

HOYT AXTON DELLA AND THE DEALER



Hoyt had an American #1 on his CV…but this wasn’t it.

He was the writer of Three Dog Night’s “Joy To The World”, and named his record label after the song’s bullfrog, Jeremiah.

His colourful career also included a role in the film Gremlins, and jingles for McDonald’s and Pizza Hut.

QUARTZ IT’S TOO LATE

Dina Carroll is indeed the singer on this track.

She was just starting her career when she teamed up with dance producers Ronnie Herel and Dave Rawlings, in this short lived group.

The song, originally part of Carole King’s album “Tapestry”, was variously thought to be about the fading ideals of 1960s youth, or King’s short-lived relationship with James Taylor.