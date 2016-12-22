One Hit Wonders 20-12-2016

THE G CLEFS I UNDERSTAND (JUST HOW YOU FEEL)



A song few people remember, but it borrowed one of the most-performed melodies in the world.

The tune is Auld Lang Syne (itself based on an 18th century poem by Robert Burns).

The four Scott brothers, along with school friend Ray Gipson, can lay claim to being one of the longest lasting continuous groups in music history.

They were performing together right up until Gipson passed away, in 2015.

THE WAITRESSES CHRISTMAS WRAPPING



One of the most heart warming Christmas hits was written under protest by a self-confessed “Grinch”.

The group’s guitarist and songwriter Chris Butler was instructed to contribute to a festive album by his record label, and he scribbled the song during a July heatwave in New York.

He reflected: “A lot of my songwriting was fulfilling fantasies of how I wish the world was. It does kind of work out sometimes like this. And it’s what people want.”