One Hit Wonders 03-01-2017

THE CHANTAYS PIPELINE



With The Beach Boys yet to become superstars, this was probably the very first California surfing anthem.

The quintet were all students at Santa Ana High School, and the youngest of them was only 14 when this was recorded.

Pipeline is surfing jargon for a wave that closes over your head, giving the appearance of a rolling pipe of water.

But then, we’re sure you knew that.

JOHN FARNHAM YOU’RE THE VOICE



People usually think of John as one of our Australian neighbours, but in fact, he’s more of an EastEnder.

He started life in Dagenham, before his parents emigrated when he was ten.

This mildly political statement was the work of former Procol Harum songwriter Keith Reid and Chris Thompson, formerly of Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

Farnham’s One Hit Wonder tag would be laughable to many Aussies.

This LP, “Whispering Jack” was the first of seven number one albums in his adopted country.