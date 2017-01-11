One Hit Wonders 10-01-2017

VANILLA FUDGE YOU KEEP ME HANGIN’ ON



Some Americans speak in hushed tones about this psychadelic band, who were said to have influenced both Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple.

They specialised in adding their own flavour to well-known hits, like this US number one for The Supremes.

Drummer Carmine Appice told journalist Ray Shasho: “We used to slow songs down and try to emulate what the lyrics were dictating. If you listen to it by The Supremes, it sounds happy. But…if you lived that situation, the lyrics aren’t happy at all”.

MARSHALL HAIN DANCING IN THE CITY



They created a disco classic, but the party ended all too soon for former public school sweethearts Kit Hain and Julian Marshall.

They recorded just one album together, which some reports suggest was due to Marshall’s distaste for the living in the public eye.

However, he was the only one of the pair to make the British charts again.

He played keyboards on The Flying Lizzard’s 1979 cover of “Money”.