One Hit Wonders 24-01-2017

MIKE SARNE & WENDY RICHARD COME OUTSIDE
Budding star Wendy wasn’t well served by this UK number one hit.
She was reportedly paid just £15, and didn’t even get a credit on the record label.
Fellow Londoner Sarne was also primarily an actor, with character roles in The Avengers and Man In A Suitcase.
His real life chat up lines must have been more sophisticated.
He had a much-publicised relationship with actress and model, Brigitte Bardot in the 1960s.
VANCE JOY RIPTIDE
This incredibly catchy song earned the former Aussie Rules footballer a five album record deal.
The woman in the lyrics was based on a real-life acquaintance.
Vance told 3 Links Music: “I met this girl. I asked her what she did and she said, I’m a magician’s assistant. I didn’t really know where to go from there.
I bet she never tired of laying that line on people.”