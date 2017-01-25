One Hit Wonders 24-01-2017

MIKE SARNE & WENDY RICHARD COME OUTSIDE



Budding star Wendy wasn’t well served by this UK number one hit.

She was reportedly paid just £15, and didn’t even get a credit on the record label.

Fellow Londoner Sarne was also primarily an actor, with character roles in The Avengers and Man In A Suitcase.

His real life chat up lines must have been more sophisticated.

He had a much-publicised relationship with actress and model, Brigitte Bardot in the 1960s.

VANCE JOY RIPTIDE



This incredibly catchy song earned the former Aussie Rules footballer a five album record deal.

The woman in the lyrics was based on a real-life acquaintance.

Vance told 3 Links Music: “I met this girl. I asked her what she did and she said, I’m a magician’s assistant. I didn’t really know where to go from there.

I bet she never tired of laying that line on people.”