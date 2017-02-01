One Hit Wonders 31-01-2017

NOEL HARRISON WINDMILLS OF YOUR MIND



Noel is the son of Rex Harrison, who famously won an Oscar for the musical My Fair Lady, despite not being able to sing a note.

This song was specially written for “The Thomas Crown Affair”, where it accompanies Steve McQueen’s attempt to fly a handglider.

In a 2007 interview, co-writer Alan Bergman said “We were thinking…you know, when you try to fall asleep at night, but you can’t turn your brain off, and thoughts and memories tumble.”

VESTA WILLIAMS ONCE BITTEN, TWICE SHY



Why did this powerhouse singer with a four octave range not have a long and lucrative career?

American network TV One devoted a whole hour-long special to that question, shortly after Vesta’s untimely death.

The self-professed diva ended up spinning the hits, instead of making them, as co-host of the morning show on Dallas radio station, KRNB.