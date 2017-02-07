One Hit Wonders 07-02-2017

ERMA FRANKLIN PIECE OF MY HEART



How about a little respect for Aretha’s older sister?

Legend has it that history would’ve been very different, were it not for their dad.

Motown founder Berry Gordy reportedly earmarked Erma as the label’s first star, but Mr Franklin persuaded her to finish college, instead of pursuing such an uncertain career.

This original version of the song was overshadowed by Janis Joplin’s cover for many years, until a Levi’s commerical in 1992.

ROGER SANCHEZ ANOTHER CHANCE



Here’s a rarity; a video that’s worth watching, whether you like the song or not.

Sanchez, a.k.a. Natural Born Lovers, built this #1 hit around a sample of Toto’s 1983 single “I Won’t Hold You Back”.

That one line has served him pretty well.

He’s been a resident DJ in Ibiza every summer since.