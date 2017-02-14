One Hit Wonders 14-02-2017

NIRVANA RAINBOW CHASER



We’re pretty sure Seattle’s leading grunge band hadn’t heard of the Londoners who shared their name, but they eventually became more than aware of them.

When the 60s group reformed, they sued for naming rights; a case which some reports claim cost Curt Kobain $100,000.

The original Nirvana were quite pioneering in their day.

They were possibly the first band to release a concept album (The Story Of Simon Simopath) and certainly the first to use the audio effect flanging – which The Small Faces experimented with on “Itychicoo Park” – throughout an entire song.

STACY LATTISAW JUMP TO THE BEAT



Washington girl Stacy might have been a star at an even younger age.

She was the first choice to record “Ring My Bell”, before it was reworked for a more adult audience by Anita Ward.

As it was, she was 13 years, 10 months old when this took her into the top 20 in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Holland and Belgium.

Songwriter Narada Walden credits this album with “saving my career”, after a series of commercial flops.

He went on to produce several hits for Whitney Houston.