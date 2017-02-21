One Hit Wonders 21-02-2017

DOBIE GRAY THE “IN” CROWD



Dobie’s voice could often be heard “Out On The Floor” of Britain’s Northern Soul clubs, but this talented singer was strangely under-appreciated elsewhere.

Sharecropper’s son Lawrence Brown got his first record deal and stage name with the help of a young Sonny Bono.

Gray scored a top 5 US hit a decade later with the soulful “Drift Away”, and was the first musician to persuade South Africa’s Apartheid government to let him perform to a multi-ethnic crowd.

SNOWY WHITE BIRD OF PARADISE



Pure class from the former Pink Floyd and Thin Lizzy guitarist.

If he never matched the commercial success of this song, it was because he had no ambition to do so.

His website tells us “the idea of being a singles’ artiste, with the consequential concern about where the next hit might come from, did not appeal to him”.

As if to prove it, he didn’t record for the next three years.

But the song rose again in 1994, thanks to a TV ad for KLM Airlines.