One Hit Wonders 28-02-2017

TWIGGY HERE I GO AGAIN



Waif-like Lesley Hornby was one of the first supermodels, but she announced her retirement aged 21, saying “you can’t be a clothes hanger all your life”.

Twiggy’s two pop albums (one of which sold 60,000 copies) were only a small part of her post-catwalk career.

She starred in West End productions of Pygmalion and Blithe Spirit, and won two Golden Globes for her role as Polly Browne, the mousy stage manager turned reluctant star, in Ken Russell’s “The Boyfriend”.

AMERICAN AUTHORS BEST DAY OF MY LIFE



Li-i-i-fe was looking up for these four Berkeley College of Music dropouts, after their second single was adopted for two separate TV adverts.

They promoted DIY chain Lowe’s in America, and the Hyundai i30 over here.

This was the second literary name the band recorded under; they were known as The Blue Pages for the first five years.

Lead singer Zac Barnett told the Charged.fm website: “An author is not just someone who writes a book or novel, it’s someone who tells a story through written word.

And we tell our stories through lyrics”.