One Hit Wonders 14-03-2017

THE MERSEYS SORROW



This duo took half the members, as well as half the name, of The Merseybeats.

Billy Kinsley and Tony Crane reportedly thought this sound was closer to the spirit of the original band than any of its own A sides.

If the backing musicians sound hot, that isn’t surprising.

Cream’s Jack Bruce was on bass, and the lead guitarist was Jimmy Page; then of The Yardbirds, but soon to take off with Led Zeppelin.

KAOMA LAMBADA



Not since Chubby Checker’s Twist had one single made such an impact on the dancefloors of the world.

This Brazilian-born band sold 5 million records, topped the pop chart in eleven countries, and inspired two competing Hollywood movies.

Tragically, the voice of “Lambada”, Loalwa Braz, lost her life in an attempted robbery in January, 2017.

She was 63.