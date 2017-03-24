One Hit Wonders 21-03-2017

MARIA MULDAUR MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS



This Greenwich Village folk singer was once in the same group as John Sebastian, later of The Lovin’ Spoonful.

But it was little-known David Nichtern who proved her most useful songwriting contact.

In fact, she only agreed to record Nichtern’s “goofy little song” as a thank you for his support of her budding solo career.

Unsurprisingly, her opinion of it has changed in the intervening 40 years.

She told Songfacts: “I love the look on the faces of the audience when the band strikes that number up.

I see happy, maybe x rated memories flitting across their faces.

That’s worth more than any Grammy nomination or award.”

WAX BRIDGE TO YOUR HEART



They can’t hold a candle to 10CC, but Wax did feature its bass guitarist.

US singer/songwriter Andrew Gold once turned down the chance to sing with the band, but accepted an offer to visit Graham Gouldman’s Cheshire home, to work on material together.

It sounds like that session went rather well, because they formed this duo, which endured for three albums.