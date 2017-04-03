One Hit Wonders 28/03/2017

CUPID’S INSPIRATION YESTERDAY HAS GONE



Cupid’s Inspiration are one of the more local bands in our collection; they hailed from Stamford, Lincolnshire.

The powerhouse vocals of Terry Rice Milton turned this very minor US hit for Little Anthony and The Imperials into a top five UK smash.

Yesterday arrived quickly for this line-up, which lasted less than a year, but the band continued, later moving to a hard rock sound.

One of many musicians to pass through the group was bass player Gordon Haskell, who’d earn his own place in our One Hit Wonder club thirty years later.

GOLDIE MAKING UP AGAIN



We’re not sure wye aye, but the 70s were a golden age for acts from Newcastle.

Lindisfarne and Alan Price owned the early part of the decade, The Police were yet to come, and filling the gap was this band formed by two former members of David Bowie’s backing group, The Spiders From Mars.

Bizarrely, lead singer Pete McDonald’s career went boom bang a bang, because of the Eurovision Song Contest.

He told the Newcastle Chronicle: “I had the chance of a big solo contract with CBS in America, but, as is the way in the music business, things didn’t work out, and Johnny Logan landed the deal. But that’s the way it goes.”