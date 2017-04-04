One Hit Wonders 04-04-2017

MICHAEL COX ANGELA JONES



A guy with a plain name singing about a girl with a plain name, but this was actually a remarkable single in several ways.

It marked the breakthrough for troubled genius Joe Meek, and was one of the earliest top 10 hits to be released by an independent record company.

This proved to be a mixed blessing for the tiny Triumph label, whose presses couldn’t keep up with demand, denying them a likely number one.

Meek’s remarkable story is well documented. Michael Cox lived a much quieter life, which included a film role alongside Sid James and Wilfred Bramble in the 1966 comedy “The Bullets Fly”.

THE SAN REMO STRINGS FESTIVAL TIME



We’d love to credit these awesome musicians, but they didn’t even get that courtesy at the time.

They were an ad hoc group of performers, brought together to maximise profits for Motown’s singles, by recording instrumentals composed by staff writers as B sides.

It seems likely their house band The Funk Brothers were involved, possibly alongside members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Britain’s Northern Soul fans were among the few people who flipped the records over to appreciate their talents.