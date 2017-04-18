One Hit Wonders 11-04-2017

MAJOR LANCE UM UM UM UM UM UM



Lance went to the same inner-city Chicago school as Curtis Mayfield, and it was a friendship that paid dividends for him in later years.

The Superfly Guy helped him bag a record deal and penned this song, which topped the American R&B chart, although a rival version by Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders outsold him in Britain.

He later became a Major player on the Northern Soul scene; recording a highly-regarded greatest hits album at Stoke on Trent’s Torch nightclub in 1972.

DESIRELESS VOYAGE VOYAGE



A vision of simple, unplanned travel that seems unthinkable in today’s world.

Former Paris fashion designer Claudie Fritsch-Mentrop chose her unusual stage name after being intrigued by the Indian philosophy of acceptance and inner serenity.

But it was the more earthly force of Pete Waterman who took her into the UK top five, with a remix of this French-language hit.

The song went all the way to the top in Germany and Spain.