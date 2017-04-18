One Hit Wonders 18-04-2017

JANET KAY SILLY GAMES



Londoner Janet Kay Bogle was a major player in the history of black British music.

She was the first UK-born female to have a hit reggae song, and one of the earliest to record the style known as Lovers’ Rock, which would be a major influence on 80s acts like Sade and Culture Club.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Janet was chosen to front the Lovers’ Rock Monologues, a production celebrating 40 years of the genre, in 2013.

MENTAL AS ANYTHING LIVE IT UP



The Aussies must regret their big hit coinciding with Britain’s obsession for Levi’s commercials.

This song, from the soundtrack of “Crocodile” Dundee, was kept off top spot by reissues of Stand By Me and When A Man Loves a Woman.

They’ve enjoyed huge success in their own country, where they once held the record for the most top 40 hits by a homegrown band.