One Hit Wonders 02-05-2017

THE CASUALS JESAMINE



One of the most talented groups to emerge from Opportunity Knocks.

We mean that most sincerely, folks.

The 1965 winners – two of whom came from Lincolnshire – had to wait three years for this beauty, written by Marty Wilde, and first recorded by Welsh band, The Bystanders.

Despite follow-up singles penned by Chris Andrews and Roy Wood, they never came close to this level of success again.

SPACE MAGIC FLY



A sound that might bring to mind Jean Michel Jarre, and surely he drew some inspiration from his compatriots.

Somewhere inside one of those suits is Marseille-born keyboard player, Didier Marouani, the band’s driving force, who later did his bit for East/West relations, when he brought together The Red Army and Harvard University Choirs for a “space opera”, in 1987.