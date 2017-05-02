One Hit Wonders 25-04-2017

NEW YORK CITY I’M DOIN’ FINE NOW



Four veterans of the New York music scene, who weren’t doing THIS well until their forties.

Philadelphia soul producer Thom Bell wrote the song, which featured a young Nile Rogers in the backing band, two years before he founded Chic.

This actually wasn’t the biggest version of the song in the UK. A lacklustre cover by The Pasadenas reached the top five in 1991.

DJ SAMMY & YANOU ft DO HEAVEN (CANDLELIGHT REMIX)



Majorica club DJ Samuel Bouriah made a habit of remixing 80s songs; his other efforts included Don Henley’s Boys Of Summer, but this was the only chart appearance both for German producer Yanou and Dutch singer Dominique Von Hulst, aka “Do”.

This slow version was reportedly all her idea.

As far as we can tell, the song’s originator, Bryan Adams approved.

In a 2009 Songfacts interview, he said: “It’s always interesting to hear how other people interpret your music. Sometimes, like this, they connect.”