One Hit Wonders 09-05-2017

SAM THE SHAM & THE PHARAOHS WOOLY BULLY



A group who took inspiration from The Ten Commandments.

The movie, that is.

Texan Domingo Samudio thought the kind of outlandish costumes worn in the 1956 film would suit this novelty hit, which might, or might not, have been written about his pet cat.

It was recorded at Sam Phillips’ Philips Recording Service, the building that replaced the legendary Sun Studios.

JOHN O’KANE STAY WITH ME



Two words were tacked onto the title between the album and single releases, possibly because it came hot on the heels of Shakespeare’s Sister’s mega hit in 1992.

Scottish-born John led the acclaimed band Millions Like Us, and was a regular backing singer for Julia Fordham, prior to the release of this fine solo album.

More recently, his songs have been recorded by artists as diverse as Tina Turner (Absolutely Nothing’s Changed) and Darius Danesh (Mystery Of You).