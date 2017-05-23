One Hit Wonders 23-05-2017

THE FLOWERPOT MEN LET’S GO TO SAN FRANCISCO



They named themselves after children’s TV favourites Bill and Ben…..and, as this was the summer of love, we can’t rule out the involvement of a Little Weed!

It wasn’t so much a band as an ad hoc group of session men, assembled by former Ivy League singers John Carter and Ken Lewis, who wanted to keep writing songs, as long as they didn’t have to perform them.

Three of the original six Flowerpot Men went on to found the group White Plains a couple of years later.

MEZZOFORTE GARDEN PARTY



Bjork possibly, maybe Iceland’s best-known musical export, but she wasn’t the only one, or even the first.

These Reykjavik High School friends cracked the UK top 20 with their jazz fusion instrumental.

It was later covered by Herb Alpert, whose version is noticeably slower; reportedly because he was playing the Mezzoforte single at the wrong speed.