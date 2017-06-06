One Hit Wonders 06-06-2017

CINDY & THE SAFFRONS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE



This song was a US hit for The Shangri-Las 17 years earlier, but the piano tune goes back much further than that. It’s Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

The trio quickly became history, when lead singer Joanne Whalley’s acting career took off.

She’s played Christine Keeler (in the film Scandal), Scarlet O’ Hara (TV drama Scarlet) and provoked quite a reaction from Michael Gambon as Nurse Mills in The Singing Detective.

PHANTOM PLANET CALIFORNIA



“It’s The O.C.”

Indeed, but the song wasn’t written for the teen TV drama. In fact, it had already appeared on the soundtrack of 2002 Jack Black movie, Orange County.

The writing credits include Buddy DeSylva, a man who passed away long before any of the band members were born. He wrote Al Jolson’s California, Here I Come, whose chorus is uncannily similar.