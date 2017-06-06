One Hit Wonders 30-05-2017

TYPICALLY TROPICAL BARBADOS



Well, that was awkward….

Jeff Calvert and Max West were luckier than most aspiring songwriters. They were engineers at London’s Morgan Studios, with out-of-hours access to the equipment and backing musicians.

They seemed reluctant stars; releasing follow-up singles under pseudonyms such as Captain Zero and Black Rod.

Incredibly, the tune had two stints at #1, thanks to The Vengaboys’ We’re Going To Ibiza, in 1999.

CHARLENE SORAIA WHEREVER YOU WILL GO



Have you got the kettle on?

Soraia’s reworking of The Calling song was featured in a Twinings Tea commerical, and before long, a surprise digital hit was brewing.

She’s one of several artists to learn her craft at the BRIT School For Performing Arts And Technology. Other graduates include Adele and Kate Nash.