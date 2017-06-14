One Hit Wonders 13-06-2017

THE BIG BOPPER CHANTILLY LACE



Jules Perry Richardson boarded the same plane as Buddy Holly on February 3 1959; the day the music died.

That tragic accident deprived the world of a musical visionary.

Rockin’ 50s magazine reported JP was in the process of developing a jukebox which played videos along with the records, at the time of his death.

His music was still among the top selections more than a year later. Johnny Preston took Richardson’s composition Running Bear to number 1 in April 1960.

IT’S IMMATERIAL DRIVING AWAY FROM HOME (JIM’S TUNE)



The music press didn’t seem to know what to make of these Liverpudlians, who one critic dubbed “the indie Pet Shop Boys”.

Although they hadn’t recorded in over twenty years, the group reemerged on Facebook in 2013, with a post that read: “When the music business ceased to be fun, we just walked away (but) we never stopped making music.”

It seems their keyboard player Henry Priestman felt less disillusioned with the industry.

He was later part of The Christians’ line up, and produced a top 5 album for Mark Owen.