One Hit Wonders 20-06-2017

GUN RACE WITH THE DEVIL



Adrian Gurvitz is best remembered for writing a classic in his attic, but at 18 years old, he just wanted to rock.

Adrian was lead singer and guitarist of this trio, and wrote all the tracks on their debut album.

He and brother Paul (Gun’s bass player) later signed up former Cream drummer Ginger Baker, to form a trio called The Baker Gurvitz Army.

NU SHOOZ I CAN’T WAIT



Check out this pair.

Married couple John Smith and Valerie Day were rejected by Warner Brothers because

“we already have Madonna”.

But, like a prayer, they received salvation from an unexpected source.

Dutch producer Pieder “Hithouse” Slaghuis picked up on this track from a minor label album, and transformed it into the floor filler of 1986, reaching number 1 on America’s Dance Club Songs chart and number 2 on the UK top 40.

They also earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, losing out to Bruce Hornsby & The Range.