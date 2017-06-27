One Hit Wonders 27-06-2017

ST LOUIS UNION GIRL



St Louis Union hailed not from Missouri, but Manchester, and earned their record contract by winning Melody Maker’s 1965 National Beat Contest; an impressive feat considering Pink Floyd were runners up that year!

They were certainly blessed with a fine debut single.

John Lennon reportedly considered the song, originally from Rubber Soul, as one of his best.

In Anthology, he said: “There is no such thing as ‘the’ girl…it was about ‘that’ girl, who turned out to be Yoko in the end”.

TOTO COELO I EAT CANNIBALS



Can I have a hit please, Bob?

This band featured Ros Holness, daughter of the Blockbusters host, as well as former Legs & Co dancer Anita Mahadervan.

Sadly, there was no gold run for them, despite such colourfully titled follow-up songs as Dracula’s Tango (Sucker For Your Love).

Their US singles were released under the name “Total” Coelo after objections by American soft rockers Toto, although we doubt many record buyers would confuse this with Rosanna.